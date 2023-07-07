VERMONT-PRIEST-GARDENER

Father Benny Chittilappilly stands in his garden plot in Newport, Vt., May 25, 2023, before planting. For Father Chittilappilly, a Vocationist priest from southern India, gardening is about more than growing vegetables.

 CORI FUGERE URBAN VERMONT CATHOLIC | OSV NEWS

NEWPORT, Vt.  |  For Father Benny Chittilappilly, a Vocationist priest from southern India, gardening is about more than growing vegetables.

It's about time for meditation, about stress relief, and about better relating to parishioners in Vermont's rural Northeast Kingdom, an area that covers over 2,000 square miles of some of the state's most scenic and undisturbed locations.

Father Benny Chittilappilly scoops up a handful of soil in his Newport, Vt., garden May 25, 2023. For Father Chittilappilly, a Vocationist priest from southern India, gardening is about more than growing vegetables.

