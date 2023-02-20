BISHOP-MURDER-SUSPECT-CUSTODY

Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez speaks as Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna looks on during a Feb. 20, 2023, news conference after the arrest of 65-year-old Carlos Medina, the suspect in the murder of Auxiliary Bishop David G. O'Connell. Bishop O'Connell was found dead of a single gunshot wound Feb. 18 at his home in Hacienda Heights, a neighborhood east of Los Angeles. (OSV News photo/Pablo Kay, courtesy Angelus News)

LOS ANGELES | A 65-year-old Hispanic man was taken into custody the morning of Feb. 20 by Los Angeles County sheriff deputies as the prime suspect in the murder of Auxiliary Bishop David G. O'Connell of Los Angeles.

LA County Sheriff Robert G. Luna announced at a news conference Monday afternoon local time at the Los Angeles County Hall of Justice in downtown LA that citizen tips led to the 8:15 a.m. arrest of Carlos Medina, the husband of a housekeeper who had worked at Bishop O'Connell's home in Hacienda Heights, after an all-night search.

