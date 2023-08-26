MAUI-WILDFIRES-AFTERMATH

Maria Lanakila Catholic Church in Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui is pictured Aug. 16, 2023, untouched by the wildfire that destroyed the entire town of Lahaina Aug. 8-9. (OSV News photo/courtesy of Maria Lanakila Parish)

Providing abundant promise for the victims of wildfires on Maui has been the "miraculous" survival of Lahaina's Maria Lanakila Church, which was unscathed by the flames that destroyed the historic town.

For the time being, parishioners have settled in at Sacred Hearts Mission in Kapalua, nine miles north. Mass is celebrated every day.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.