Petroc Willey, professor of theology at Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio, is seen in this undated photo. Willey is among 15 new consultants named by Pope Francis April 25, 2023, to the Vatican's Dicastery for Evangelization. Also named was Curtis Martin, founder and CEO of the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS). (OSV News photo/courtesy Franciscan University of Steubenville)

Two newly appointed Vatican consultants on evangelization told OSV News that prayer, humility and authentic friendship are key to spreading the Gospel, particularly among youth and young adults.

"People are waiting to hear that there's a God who loves them and has a plan for them," said Curtis Martin, founder and CEO of the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS), an international Catholic outreach serving close to 200 college campuses and more than 20 parishes.

