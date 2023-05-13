HUMAN-TRAFFICKING-HEARING

A sign on human trafficking is seen at the Motel X interactive exhibit at the National Underground Freedom Center in Cincinnati Jan. 10, 2020. Survivors of human trafficking and the U.S. ambassador charged with monitoring and combating trafficking testified on Capitol Hill May 12, 2023, before a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on preventing the practice. (OSV News photo/Liz Dufour, The Enquirer via Reuters)

Human trafficking survivors who testified at the Capitol about U.S. efforts to combat the practice detailed their experiences, saying they hope sharing their stories can help prevent others from similar situations.

Gina Cavallo told lawmakers May 12 that “force, fraud and coercion were all used by someone who pretended to be my friend, but ultimately abducted me into being trafficked.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.