US-SISTERS-HUMAN-TRAFFICKING-CAUSES

A man walks past a banner reading "Stop human trafficking" in 2018 in Valletta, Malta. (CNS photo/Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters)

Human trafficking is directly -- and dangerously -- linked to forced migration, said experts and survivors during a recent panel discussion.

The U.S. Catholic Sisters Against Human Trafficking, or USCSAHT, and the National Advocacy Center of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd held a June 14 webinar to explore the ways in which those driven from their homelands often end up being exploited and enslaved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.