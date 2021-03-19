Demonstrators attend a rally near the U.S. Capitol in Washington Sept. 26, 2017, calling for passage DREAM Act. The Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors Act, which would provide a pathway to U.S. citizenship for unauthorized immigrant youth, has never passed Congress. It was reintroduced in the Senate and House Feb. 2, 2021, and March 3, 2021, respectively. (CNS photo/Tyler Orsburn)