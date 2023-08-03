MOTHER-AGNES-KNIGHTS-AWARD

Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and wife Vanessa (center), New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan (second from left) and Knights Supreme Chaplain Archbishop William E Lori of Baltimore (right) gather Aug. 1, 2023, with Mother Agnes Mary Donovan and other members of the Sisters of Life after the annual States Dinner of the Knights of Columbus 141st Supreme Convention in Orlando, Fla. During the dinner, Mother Agnes received the Gaudium et Spes Award -- the Knights' highest honor -- for her leadership of the Sisters of Life as founding superior over the past 30 years. (OSV News photo/Matt Barrick, via Knights of Columbus)

ORLANDO, Fla. | It was one of the most important advertisements ever published in a Catholic newspaper: "Help Wanted: Sisters of Life." The five simple words led a 1989 column penned by New York Cardinal John J. O'Connor -- and within two years, eight women took up the call to be emissaries of Jesus Christ's life-giving love as the first ever "Sisters of Life."

At the Aug. 1 States Dinner for the 141st Supreme Convention of the Knights of Columbus, the fraternal order chose to honor the Sisters of Life's founding superior, Mother Agnes Mary Donovan, with its Gaudium et Spes Award that recognizes those who have made "outstanding contributions to both the Catholic Church and to society." The award first was given to St. Teresa of Kolkata in 1992 and then Cardinal O'Connor himself in 1994.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.