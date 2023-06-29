MUSICIAN-PRIEST-PROFILE

Father Andrew Crabtree, left, is pictured in an undated photo during Mass. On June 10, 2023, the 35-year-old musician based in Athens, Tenn., was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Knoxville at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. (OSV News photo/courtesy Father Andrew Crabtree)
MUSICIAN-PRIEST-PROFILE

Father Andrew Crabtree, right, is pictured in an undated album cover photo with his Christian rock band "Calling Glory. On June 10, 2023, the 35-year-old former deacon based in Athens, Tenn., was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Knoxville at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. (OSV News photo/courtesy Father Andrew Crabtree)

Ahead of his ordination to the priesthood, Andrew Crabtree remembered clearly the moment he offered his life to God.

"I remember one day I was at Mass and I was frustrated with work, frustrated with everything," he told Our Sunday Visitor. "I just remember kneeling down right before Mass and saying, 'Lord, I've done it my way. I've done everything I could to do what I want. But now I finally just give it over to you.'"

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.