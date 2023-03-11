RELIGIOUS-LIBERTY-ESSAY-CONTEST

An exhibit at the Faith and Liberty Discovery Center in Philadelphia examines the history of religious liberty in the U.S., in this photo taken June 23, 2021. (OSV News photo/CNS file, Chaz Muth)

WASHINGTON | The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee for Religious Liberty, along with the USCCB Secretariat of Catholic Education and the Our Sunday Visitor Institute, is hosting a religious liberty essay contest for high school juniors and seniors.

The contest, titled "Witnesses to Freedom," requires participants to "share the story of a witness to freedom." "Participants should choose one person or group, such as an organization or community, who is important in the story of religious freedom," according to the contest rules, posted at the USCCB's website (usccb.org/religious-liberty-essay-contest-rules).

