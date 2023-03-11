WASHINGTON | The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee for Religious Liberty, along with the USCCB Secretariat of Catholic Education and the Our Sunday Visitor Institute, is hosting a religious liberty essay contest for high school juniors and seniors.
The contest, titled "Witnesses to Freedom," requires participants to "share the story of a witness to freedom." "Participants should choose one person or group, such as an organization or community, who is important in the story of religious freedom," according to the contest rules, posted at the USCCB's website (usccb.org/religious-liberty-essay-contest-rules).
Essays are due March 24. Winners will be announced in May. The first-place essay will be published by Our Sunday Visitor, the newspaper of OSV (the parent company of the OSV News wire service), and the author will be awarded a $2,000 scholarship.
Second place will receive a $1,000 scholarship, and third place will receive a $500 scholarship.
The USCCB's general information about the contest (found at usccb.org/religious-liberty-essay) urges contestants to consider these questions: "Was there a key moment in the person's life that bears witness to freedom? Or was it the life as a whole? Did the person articulate important concepts for religious freedom, and if so, what arguments did she or he make? Why is this person a witness to religious freedom? What lessons can we learn from this person's witness?"
"Religious freedom is a fundamental right," the USCCB said. "But the truth of religious freedom has needed, and continues to need, witnesses. Philosophers and statesmen have articulated key principles and ideas. Advocates have stood up for the freedom of others. Saints have suffered persecution and even martyrdom. These witnesses to freedom show us what it means to promote religious freedom and what it means to be truly free."
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.