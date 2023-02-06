BLACK-HISTORY-GREGORY-MASS

Members of the gospel choir of Holy Comforter-St. Cyprian Parish sing during the Feb. 5, 2023, Mass for Black History Month at Holy Comforter-St. Cyprian Church in Washington. Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory called on Black Catholics and all people of color to "vastly improve our world with an understanding of the strength of character that resides within the souls of our people." (OSV News photo/Mihoko Owada, Catholic Standard)

WASHINGTON | Celebrating a Feb. 5 Mass in honor of Black History Month, Washington Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory urged "ordinary people of color" to "vastly improve our world with an understanding of the strength of character that resides within the souls of our people."

Referring to the day's Gospel reading from Matthew (5:13-16) in which Jesus refers to his disciples as the salt of the earth and the light of the world, Cardinal Gregory said, "We are chosen by none other than the Lord, the light of the world himself; we have no choice but to be an example to the world."

