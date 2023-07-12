LGBTQ-DISCUSSION-PRESYNOD23

People pray during the closing Mass for the Outreach LGBTQ Catholic Ministry Conference at the Church of St. Paul the Apostle in New York City June 18, 2023. Following the Vatican's working document publication, Catholic groups involved in ministry to persons identifying as same-sex attracted or part of the LGBTQ+ community discuss what they see as their priorities or concerns for the Synod on Synodality.

 GREGORY A. SHEMITZ | OSV NEWS

Those who minister to, or are part of, the community of people who identify as LGBTQ+ have observed a noted shift with respect to them and their concerns in the working document for the Catholic Church's forthcoming synod of bishops convened by Pope Francis.

The working document, or "Instrumentum Laboris," was released June 20 by the Holy See and is meant to guide the church's discussions at the global level on a wide variety of issues starting in October.

