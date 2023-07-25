DIVORCE-REMARRIED-PRESYNOD23

This photo illustration is a reminder to couples that Christ needs to be a part of every marriage. Catholics in divorce ministry share their thoughts on the Synod on Synodality's working document, and what they would like the global synod to address regarding pastoral ministry to the divorced and the civilly remarried. (OSV News photo illustration/Natalie Hoefer, The Criterion)

 For divorced Catholics, the trauma of separation can often be twofold: In addition to a collapsed marriage, which stress-measuring "life change index scales" rate as second only to the death of a spouse or child, they may find themselves feeling abandoned by their own church, with little more initial guidance or accompaniment than an annulment petition form. For those civilly remarried outside the church, the exclusion can seem even more intense.

In an apparent recognition of the need to pastorally attend to these situations, the forthcoming 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops -- otherwise known as the Synod on Synodality, which Pope Francis convenes in Rome this October -- will examine ways to accompany divorced and remarried Catholics.

