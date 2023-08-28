IRELAND-ARMAGH-DOLAN

New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan speaks with a group of nuns following a Mass to mark 150th anniversary of Armagh's St Patrick's Cathedral in Ireland Aug. 27, 2023. (OSV News photo/Liam McArdle, courtesy St. Patrick's Cathedral)

ARMAGH, Northern Ireland | The Archdiocese of Armagh's celebration of the 150th anniversary of the opening of St Patrick's Cathedral culminated with Mass Aug. 27 celebrated by Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York during which he paid tribute to the "cycle of evangelization" between Ireland and the United States.

The great-great-grandson of Irish emigrants, Cardinal Dolan told the packed cathedral that "wonderful" Sisters of Mercy from the Irish town of Drogheda had been part of his own education in Missouri and that he had sent a community of Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal to Drogheda and they are now based in the former Mercy convent in Drogheda.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.