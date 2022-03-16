Jennifer Martinez, a student at St. John School in Westminster, Md., helps out at the parish fish fry March 11, 2022, where volunteers served about 560 meals. St. John Parish, which has been having Friday fish fries since 2006, stopped them in 2020 during the pandemic and offered only carry-out orders last year. This year the fundraiser offered both in-person and carry-out options. (CNS photo/Carol Zimmermann)