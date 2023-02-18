PRIEST-CHEF-KING-CAKES

Father Ben Bradshaw is pictured preparing one of his king cakes with help of about 20 volunteers from St. Michael Catholic Church in Memphis, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2013. Father Bradshaw and the volunteers make close to 700 king cakes as a fundraiser to support some of the church's ministries. Father Bradshaw was a chef before becoming a priest. (OSV News photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)
Volunteers from St. Michael Catholic Church in Memphis, Tenn., prepare some of the 700 King Cakes Feb. 13, 2023, as a fundraiser to support some of the churches ministries. Father Ben Bradshaw, who was a chef before becoming a priest, works with the volunteers to create the cakes. (OSV News photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS | When it comes to raising money for his parish, Father Ben Bradshaw of Memphis really knows how to make the dough. The Catholic priest takes the concept of feeding his flock seriously, and he is passionate about pastry.

As this Lent approaches, Father Bradshaw sacrifices some sleep and heads over to the kitchen at St. Michael Church in Memphis, where he is pastor, before daybreak.

