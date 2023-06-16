WALTER-REED-FRANCISCANS-MINISTRY

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., is seen in an Oct. 2, 2020, photo. The Franciscan friars of Holy Name College Friary of Silver Spring, Md., returned to pastoral ministry to military members and veterans who are patients at the medical center June 13, 2023, two months after the U.S. Defense Health Agency decided to end their contract. DHA reopened bidding to provide the services in May and awarded the contract to the Franciscans June 8. (OSV News photo/Joshua Roberts, Reuters)

Franciscan priests have returned to pastoral ministry at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, two months after the center decided to end their contract.

The priests and brothers of Holy Name College Friary of Silver Spring, Maryland, resumed their service at the medical center June 13, according to a June 15 press release issued by the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services, which exercises pastoral jurisdiction over the center.

