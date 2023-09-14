PRIEST-HAITI-GANG-TRUCE

In this undated photo, Father Tom Hagan celebrates Mass in Cite Soleil, Haiti, which is served by the nonprofit ministry he founded, Hands Together. (OSV News photo/Hands Together)

A Philadelphia-born priest has negotiated a truce among several gang leaders in Haiti, inviting them to "work hard to end violence" in the troubled nation.

Father Thomas Hagan, an Oblate of St. Francis de Sales, told OSV News from his office in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, that the agreement "could be very fragile" but marked a step in quelling that nation's systemic kidnappings, rapes, killings and widespread civil unrest.

