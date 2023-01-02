FOCUS-SEEK

Capuchin Franciscan Father John Lager, national chaplain for FOCUS since 2013, holds the monstrance during adoration at SEEK 2015 in Nashville, Tenn. In a couple of short weeks, more than 12,500 people, mostly college students, planned to descend on San Antonio for the Jan. 3-7 SEEK 2017 conference of the Fellowship of Catholic University Students. (CNS photo/courtesy FOCUS)

Thousands of Catholics are converging on St. Louis from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6 to adore Jesus Christ in the Blessed Sacrament, listen to talks about important topics and celebrate their faith at the SEEK23 Conference.

The annual SEEK conferences, hosted by the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS), are for anyone interested in deepening their faith and spreading the Gospel -- whether on college campuses or in their home parish. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year is the first in-person national conference since 2019.

