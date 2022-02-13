Tania Tetlow, current president of Jesuit-run Loyola University New Orleans, has been named the 33rd president of Fordham University in New York, effective July 1, 2022. Tetlow, seen in this undated photo, will be the first layperson and first woman to lead Fordham in the Jesuit university's 181-year history. (CNS photo/courtesy Loyola University New Orleans)