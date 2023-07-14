GSR-BORDER-SISTERS-MIGRANTS

Sister Maria Elena de San Jose, of the Sisters of Perpetual Adoration of the Most Sacred Sacrament, waits in line to cross into the United States at the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, toward El Paso, Texas, May 13, 2023. She said her contemplative order prays so that governments can better help migrants.

 RHINA GUIDOS GLOBAL SISTERS REPORT | OSV NEWS

EL PASO, Texas  |  U.S. authorities have been content, of late, touting the latest statistics showing lower numbers of migrants entering the country at the southern border.

Instead of increasing, as some had predicted following the May 11 suspension of a U.S. health rule enforced by the Trump administration during the pandemic, unlawful entries between ports of entry along the U.S. southern border decreased 25% from what they were a year ago, the U.S. Border Patrol said in its monthly operational update issued June 20.

