copelabd

M. Shawn Copeland

VILLANOVA, Pa. | Political theology, centered in the person of Christ, can spark the "renewal of common life," said Catholic theologian M. Shawn Copeland during a Feb. 15 presentation at Villanova University where she received its prestigious Civitas Dei Medal.

Villanova's Civitas Dei Medal honors Catholics who have made outstanding contributions to Catholic intellectual tradition. Copeland is the first Black Catholic the university has honored with the medal since its inception in 2012.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.