Tampa-based recording artist Shevin McCullough, pictured in an undated photo, will join Catholic singer-songwriter Father Rob Galea on the World Youth Day central stage in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 4, 2023.
Shevin McCullough, of Studio 3:16, gets Catholic middle school students excited during a March 24, 2023, rally as part of the Diocese of Venice Eucharistic Congress in Fort Myers.

A Florida recording artist will travel halfway around the world to perform at World Youth Day, with a song that proclaims how Christ is "completely available" to all everywhere.

On Aug. 4, Tampa-based Shevin McCullough will join Catholic singer-songwriter Father Rob Galea -- a Malta native now serving in Australia's Diocese of Sandhurst -- on the WYD central stage in Lisbon, Portugal. With Pope Francis in the audience, the duo will debut their single "Emmanuel Forever," featuring McCullough's hip-hop rhymes and Father Galea's melodic vocals.

