Washington Auxiliary Bishop Evelio Menjívar celebrates Mass in honor of the Divine Savior of the World in the Crypt Church of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington Aug. 12, 2023. (OSV News photo/Javier Diaz, El Pregonero)

WASHINGTON | Washington Auxiliary Bishop Evelio Menjívar, the first Salvadoran-born bishop in the United States, celebrated a Mass in honor of the Divine Savior of the World -- the patron of El Salvador -- urging the faithful to get attuned to God, listen to others, walk together and transform themselves to fulfill the mission to which God has called us.

"If Christ has wanted to reveal his glory and his identity as the beloved son of the Father, it is so that his splendor may enlighten us and reveal who we truly are," said the auxiliary bishop Aug. 12 in the Crypt Church of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. "And the glory of Christ transfigured illuminates today his people, his pilgrim church so that we may recognize our dignity as beloved children of God, so that we may renew our hope, so that we may be a light for others and illuminate the world with the light of Christ."

