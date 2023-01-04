FDA-RETAIL-ABORTION-PILLS

A box of the RU-486 drug, known generically as mifepristone and by its brand name Mifeprex, is seen in an undated handout photo. The U.S. FDA has approved distributing of the abortion pill through retail pharmacies, a move that could transform the US abortion industry and poses new challenges to the church's pro-life ministry. (OSV News photo/courtesy Danco Laboratories)

WASHINGTON | The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will allow retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills in the United States for the first time, the agency announced Jan. 3, prompting criticism from Catholic and pro-life groups.

The Biden administration's rule change comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision last year in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that struck down the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, enabling many states to restrict abortion access.

