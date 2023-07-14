OTC-BIRTH-CONTROL

A woman holds a birth control pill in this photo illustration. The Food and Drug Administration announced July 13, 2023, it approved the sale of a birth control pill without a prescription for the first time in the United States -- a move that will increase the availability of oral contraception and impact ongoing debates about abortion policy post-Dobbs.

 ERIC GAILLARD REUTERS | OSV NEWS

WASHINGTON  |  The Food and Drug Administration announced July 13 it approved the sale of a birth control pill without a prescription for the first time in the United States, a move that will increase the availability of oral contraception and impact ongoing debates about abortion policy post-Dobbs.

In a statement, Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said the approval of Opill, a progestin-only pill, "marks the first time a nonprescription daily oral contraceptive will be an available option for millions of people in the United States."

