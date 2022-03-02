Seen bathed in the colors of the Ukrainian flag Feb. 27, 2022, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington honors Ukrainians. After Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, its troops stormed toward Kyiv, the capital, Feb. 26, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. The shrine will be lit in Ukraine's colors through March 6. (CNS photo/Josh Maxey, courtesy The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception)