TORNADO-ARKANSAS

A view from a drone shows destroyed buildings following a tornado in Little Rock, Ark., March 31, 2023. Multiple tornadoes carved a deadly path through the center of the U.S., killing at least 18, injuring dozens and devastating thousands of homes and businesses. (OSV News photo/@ZHarris07/@thezaneharris via Reuters)

Catholic faithful turned to prayer as tornadoes carved a deadly path through the center of the United States March 31, killing at least 21, injuring dozens and devastating thousands of homes and businesses.

More than 50 preliminary tornado reports have been received in at least seven states: Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Mississippi, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

