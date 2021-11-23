A street sign in Portland, Ore., protests the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal Nov. 19, 2021. Rittenhouse was acquitted by a jury that day in the shooting death of two people and the wounding of another with an AR-15-style rifle Aug. 25, 2020, during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wis., over the shooting two days earlier of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer. (JOHN RUDOFF, REUTERS | CNS)