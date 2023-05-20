SUICIDE-PASTORAL-RESPONSES

A suicide prevention sign is pictured on a protective fence on the walkway of the George Washington Bridge between in New York City Jan.12, 2022. The suicide epidemic in the U.S. is costing lives, and Catholic dioceses and ministries are racing to get in place much needed accompaniment for those crying for mental health help. (OSV News photo/Mike Segar, Reuters)

During the six months following the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline launch in July, more than 2 million calls, texts and chat messages have streamed into its 200 call centers coast-to-coast, the Associated Press recently reported. As suicide continues to be a leading cause of American deaths, Catholics may also turn to their church for spiritual support in the midst of a mental health episode -- but dioceses are discovering they need to sprint to catch up and keep pace with the dramatic rise in the number of those taking their own life.

"This is a brand new ministry in the church," Deacon Ed Shoener, president and founding member of The Association of Catholic Mental Health Ministers, told OSV News. "And I think it's growing fairly rapidly for a new ministry like this, in a very ancient institution."

