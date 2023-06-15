VENCUENTRO-SERIES-DESARROLLO-HUMANO

Participants pray during Mass at the Labor Day Encuentro gathering at Immaculate Conception Seminary in Huntington, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2018. Sponsored by the Office of Hispanic Ministry of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, N.Y., the event -- which also includes a picnic and outdoor activities -- offers Latino youth and young adults an opportunity to celebrate their faith and heritage in a communal setting. (OSV News photo/CNS file, Gregory A. Shemitz, Long Island Catholic)

May 27 was a special day for the Hispanic charismatic movement in New York as about 3,000 people processed through the streets of Manhattan to St. Patrick’s Cathedral to celebrate a Pentecost vigil. Led by New York Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Espaillat, participants called the celebration “a procession of hope.”

These hopeful expressions of faith reflect one of many realities of the Hispanic/Latino Catholic population in the United States. Hispanic, Latino, Chicano, Latinx, Mexican, Dominican, Puerto Rican, Peruvian, Bolivian, Cuban, Maya, Nahuatl, Quechua, Garifuna. Legal, “illegal,” asylum seeker, migrant … First, second, third generation, millennial, baby boomer. Black, white, mulato, mestizo, Native, indígena. Realities are often informed by immigration status, national origin, language, age and race, as well as social and political issues. No one identity can encapsulate the complex diversity of the roughly 62.6 million Hispanic/Latinos in the United States -- over 40% of whom identify as Catholics.

