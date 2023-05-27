USCCB-ORLANDO-MEETING-PREVIEW

Miami Archbishop Thomas G. Wenski, second from left, Cardinal Justin Rigali, retired archbishop of Philadelphia, and Archbishop Christophe Pierre, right, apostolic nuncio to the United States, concelebrate Mass in this June 13, 2018, file photo during the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' spring assembly in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The USCCB's 2023 spring gathering will be held in Orlando, Fla., June 14-16. (OSV News photo/CNS file, Bob Roller)

Ahead of the U.S. bishops' June meeting, pastoral experts told OSV News they are looking forward to progress on issues impacting health care, Hispanic Catholics and persons with disabilities.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) will hold its spring plenary assembly in Orlando, Florida, June 14-16. As USCCB president, Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services, will address the bishops as well as oversee the proceedings. Archbishop Christophe Pierre, papal nuncio to the U.S., also will address the bishops. The public sessions June 15-16 will be livestreamed on the USCCB website at www.usccb.org.

