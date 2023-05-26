SURGEON-GENERAL-SOCIAL-MEDIA

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy delivers remarks during a news conference at the White House in Washington July 15, 2021. Murthy released a 21-page advisory May 23, 2023, that called for "emergency action at all levels over youth social media usage for the sake of their mental health." (OSV News photo/Tom Brenner, Reuters)

For parents still wondering if social media can be harmful to their children's mental health, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy had a warning May 23: "We are in the middle of a national youth mental health crisis, and I am concerned that social media is an important driver of that crisis -- one that we must urgently address."

The "Surgeon General's Advisory on Social Media and Youth Mental Health" is 21 pages of details and statistics succinctly summarized in the accompanying U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) press release: "While social media may offer some benefits, there are ample indicators that social media can also pose a risk of harm to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents."

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.