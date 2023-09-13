MOTHER-TERESA-INSTITUTE-LECTURE

St. Teresa of Kolkata is seen in this undated photo. (CNS photo/courtesy MotherTeresaMovie.com)

WASHINGTON | For those who have never heard Mother Teresa's famous "Gospel on five fingers," simply imagine the petite and wizened founder of the Missionaries of Charity counting out these words on the digits of a hand -- your hand: "You. Did. It. To. Me."

Intoning Jesus Christ's words in English from Matthew 25:40 -- "Truly I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me" -- she was not only offering a vivid visual demonstration of Christ's pronouncement. Mother Teresa, St. Teresa of Kolkata, also was issuing both an invitation and a challenge.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.