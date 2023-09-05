NATIONAL-EUCHARISTIC-CONGRESS

Christopher Walsh, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, speaks in Indianapolis Aug. 30, 2023, during a planning meeting of national and local organizers for the National Eucharistic Congress, which will take place in Indianapolis July 17-21, 2024. (OSV News photo/Natalie Hoefer, The Criterion)

INDIANAPOLIS | Local and national organizers of the National Eucharistic Congress -- which will take place in Indianapolis July 17-21, 2024 -- have been meeting virtually for some time.

But for the first time, scores of them met in person in Indianapolis Aug. 30 at Lucas Oil Stadium, where in less than a year tens of thousands Catholics will gather for the closing Mass of the historic event -- the first such event in 83 years. The congress will launch the third year of a three-year National Eucharistic Revival, an initiative of the U.S. Catholic bishops to renew devotion to the Eucharist.

