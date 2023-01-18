EUCHARISTIC-REVIVAL-MUSICAL-COMPETITION

Bishop Thomas R. Zinkula of Davenport, Iowa, carries the monstrance with the Eucharist over the Mississippi River on Government (Arsenal) Bridge from Davenport to Rock Island, Ill., Oct. 8, 2022, during a bistate eucharistic procession. (CNS photo/Jennifer Willems, The Catholic Post)

A songwriting competition aims to inspire new Catholic music as a part of the U.S. Catholic bishops' Eucharistic Revival initiative.

The Eucharistic Revival Musical Competition, sponsored by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Secretariat for Evangelization and Catechesis, seeks entries from Catholic composers, poets and songwriters for Catholic music, with a particular emphasis on texts that focus on the Eucharist or the church's unity as the body of Christ, according to a Jan. 17 announcement from the USCCB.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.