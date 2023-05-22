NATIONAL-EUCHARISTIC-PILGRIMAGE-ROUTES

This is the logo for the U.S. bishops' three-year National Eucharistic Revival. The National Eucharistic Congress organizers describe the routes pilgrims will walk with the Eucharist to the NEC in 2024. The National Eucharistic Congress organizers have set the routes pilgrims will walk with the Eucharist to the NEC in 2024. (OSV News photo/courtesy USCCB)

With U.S. Catholics in the midst of a National Eucharistic Revival, the call to accompany those with mental illness is stronger than ever, a Catholic mental health counselor and researcher told OSV News.

"To live out eucharistic communion means not only the reception of the sacrament," said Beth Hlabse, program director for the Fiat Program on Faith and Mental Health at the University of Notre Dame's McGrath Institute for Church Life. "We are called to then live out that communion in our daily lives -- a communion that knits us to Christ himself and to one another."

