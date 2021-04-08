Participants in Georgetown University's March 18, 2021, dialogue on "The Francis Factor at Eight Years: Global Impacts, U.S. Challenges" are top row, from left: John Carr, co-director of the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University; Michelle Gonzalez Maldonado of the University of Scranton; Cindy Wooden, Rome bureau chief for Catholic News Service; Cardinal Sean P. O'Malley of Boston; and Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. (COURTESY INITIATIVE OF CATHOLIC SOCIAL THOUGHT AND PUBLIC LIFE, GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY | CNS)