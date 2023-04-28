END-OF-LIFE-TEACHING

A photo illustration shows tools used in euthanasia. (OSV News photo/Norbert Fellechner, www.imago via Reuters)

Accompaniment, discernment and respect for God-given human dignity are central to church teaching on end-of-life issues, several Catholic bioethicists told OSV News, following confusion over recent remarks on assisted suicide by Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life.

"It really goes to our belief in the dignity of the human person," said Joseph Meaney, president of the National Catholic Bioethics Center in Broomall, Pennsylvania. "No matter how frail, sick or suffering a person, they have the same dignity and value, and they should not be thrown away."

