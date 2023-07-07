TEXAS-BISHOPS-HANDGUNS

People gather for a Sept. 1, 2019, vigil following an Aug. 31 mass shooting in Odessa, Texas.

 CALLAGHAN O'HARE, REUTERS | CNS

A Texas man has received 90 consecutive life sentences for carrying out one of the deadliest attacks ever on Latinos in the U.S.

Patrick Wood Crusius, 24, showed no emotion as a federal judge handed down each life sentence -- one for each count -- July 7 in an El Paso courtroom, following two days of gut-wrenching testimony from survivors and relatives of victims from that massacre.

