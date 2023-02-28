LENTEN-PRAYER

A woman prays the rosary during Eucharistic adoration following the opening Mass of the National Prayer Vigil for Life Jan. 19, 2023, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. Holy Cross Family Ministries' Family Rosary has launched its "At the Foot of the Cross" campaign for Lent to encourage families to pray the rosary together. (OSV News photo/Bob Roller)

WASHINGTON | The Dominicans are inviting Catholics nationwide to participate in a nine-month novena that will culminate with a day-long rosary pilgrimage this fall in the nation's capital.

"The purpose of the Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage and nine-month novena prayer is to gather Catholics in the U.S. together to draw close to Jesus through Mary in the Holy Rosary, so that we may be set on fire with a burning love for God and zeal for the salvation of souls." Dominican Father John Paul Kern told Our Sunday Visitor (the newspaper of OSV, the parent company of OSV News).

