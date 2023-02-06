WORLD-INTERFAITH-HARMONY-WEEK

A file photo shows flags flying outside the United Nations in New York. Catholic and other leaders at the United Nations share the importance of World Interfaith Harmony Week, an annual event observed during the first week of February since 2010. (OSV News photo/CNS file, Bob Roller)

UNITED NATIONS | A combination of U.N. ambassadors, religious leaders, diplomats, academics, representatives of nongovernmental agencies and several musicians gathered Feb. 3 in a vast conference hall at the United Nations headquarters in New York City to mark World Interfaith Harmony Week.

The special week, observed this year Feb. 1-7, is a product of a 2010 U.N. resolution, first conceived by Jordan's King Abdullah II, known for his commitment to religious tolerance and interfaith dialogue.

