Archbishop Georg Gänswein, private secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, kisses the casket of the late pope during his funeral Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Jan. 5, 2023. Also pictured is Msgr. Diego Giovanni Ravelli, Pope Francis' master of papal liturgical ceremonies. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Archdioceses and dioceses across the U.S. have been celebrating liturgies praying for the peaceful repose of the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, 95, who passed away on New Year's Eve, and was buried in Rome Jan. 5.

Hours after the late pope passed away, Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Pérez dedicated a Jan. 1 morning liturgy in his honor, describing Pope Benedict as "a man of deep faith and keen intellect" and a "brilliant teacher of the faith" whose legacy "leaves an indelible mark on the life of the Church around the world."

