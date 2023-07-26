DeSantis School Choice

Surrounded by students from Christopher Columbus High School and St. Brendan Elementary next door, as well as state and local officials, Gov. Ron DeSantis signs into law HB1, which according to the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops will expand educational choice "to every family in Florida." The signing ceremony took place March 27, 2023 at Miami's Columbus High. Archdiocesan Schools Superintendent Jim Rigg can be seen at rear, sixth from left.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican seeking his party's presidential nomination in 2024, faced criticism after defending a controversial portion of Florida's 2023 Social Studies curriculum suggesting "slaves developed skills" that could be used for their "personal benefit."

According to a document from the Florida Department of Education, the 2023 Social Studies curriculum on "African American History" states "Instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.