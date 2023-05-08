TEXAS-MALL-MASS-SHOOTING

Police respond to a shooting in the Dallas area's Allen Premium Outlets May 6, 2023, in a still image from video. Hours later law enforcement said the shooter, who was killed by police, had left at least eight people dead and injured at least seven others, some seriously. (OSV News photo/ABC affiliate WFAA via Reuters) 

Dallas Bishop Edward J. Burns addressed the faithful of the diocese "with a heavy heart" late May 6 after at least eight people, including a child, were killed during a mass shooting that afternoon at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas.

"Like all of you, I am deeply troubled by the shooting in the community of Allen and the senseless disregard for life that has occurred in our community," Bishop Burns said in a statement. "The Catholic community is in unity and solidarity with the families who have lost loved ones in this tragedy. May God, our Heavenly Father, bring comfort and strength to all affected by this tragic event. We ask God to comfort our community, the victims and their families."

