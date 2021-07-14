Pictured in this composite are, clockwise from top left, Auxiliary Bishop Manuel A. Cruz of Newark, N.J.; Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez; Bishop Felipe J. Estevez of St. Augustine, Fla.; and retired Auxiliary Bishop Octavio Cisneros of Brooklyn, N.Y. They released a joint statement July 13, 2021, calling on the international community to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Cuba and expressed solidarity with them amid ongoing political protest. (CNS composite/photos by Nancy Wiechec; Sarah Webb, CatholicPhilly.com; Stefano Dal Pozzolo, and Tyler Orsburn)