CRISTO-REY-WORK-PROGRAMS

In a 2016 file photo, students at Don Bosco Cristo Rey High School in Takoma Park, Md., participate in a classroom exercise. The Cristo Rey schools offer Catholic college preparatory education with corporate work-study for students from lower income families. (OSV News photo/CNS file, Jaclyn Lippelmann, Catholic Standard)

In 1996, Cristo Rey Jesuit High School opened its doors in Chicago's predominantly Latino Pilsen neighborhood. To say Pilsen in the 90s was a tough neighborhood is an understatement; but where others saw peril, Father John P. Foley -- a grandfatherly, bespectacled, jovial Jesuit with a daring vision and willpower to match -- saw potential.

He envisioned a new kind of Catholic school that would provide excellent academics to youth whose families could not afford it and prepare them for both college and a career. Not only would Cristo Rey Jesuit students be challenged by a rigorous academic environment; they'd also participate in a work-study program putting them behind desks at some of Chicago's most elite Fortune 500 corporations.

