The Supreme Court is seen in Washington March 15, 2022. The justices in an 8-1 decision March 24 ruled in favor of a Texas death-row inmate prisoner John Ramirez, who wanted his pastor to pray aloud over him and place his hands on him in the execution chamber. Ramirez's execution was supposed to take place in September 2021 but it was stayed and a new date has not yet been set. (CNS photo/Emily Elconin, Reuters)