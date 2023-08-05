KNIGHTS-CONVENTION-2023-WRAP

Knights of Columbus from Mexico wave their national flags at the States Dinner Aug. 1, 2023, during the fraternal order's 141st Supreme Convention in Orlando, Fla. (OSV News photo/Tamino Petelinšek, Knights of Columbus)

ORLANDO | Nearly 2,300 members of the Knights of Columbus, spouses and family members gathered together from all parts of the globe Aug. 1-3 in Orlando under the theme "First in faith and charity."

But the unmistakable, uplifting message of the 141st Supreme Convention from start to finish was the power of each Knight -- all 2 million in the order -- to transform the church and the world around them by deepening their faith as disciples of Jesus Christ and living out a charity that evangelizes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.