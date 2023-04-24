IOWA-FARM-MASS

Worshippers pray in the hoop barn on the Pieper family farm in Donnellson, Iowa, during a Mass for the farm and the blessing of seeds April 15, 2023. Father Dan Dorau celebrated the Mass, whose inspiration comes from Catholic Rural Life. The four parishes he leads in Lee and Van Buren counties collaborated. (OSV News photo/Barb Arland-Fye, The Catholic Messenger)

DONNELLSON, Iowa | Gusts of wind flapped the altar cloth and rippled the clergy's vestments during Mass on the farm and the blessing of the seeds in the Pieper family's cavernous hoop barn April 15.

Farmer Lee Pieper, singing in the choir, and his wife, Linda, playing the keyboard, knew God was in control and left any worries in God's hands. They had swept the barn clean and emptied it of equipment and fertilizer for this liturgy of thanksgiving for the spring planting season.

